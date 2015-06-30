Evergreen

Evergreen is an open source, productivity-style feed reader for Macs.

It’s at a very early stage — we use it, but we don’t expect other people to use it yet.

Nevertheless, you can:

Download the latest build

Report bugs and make feature requests

Checkout the code

Also note: Evergreen has its own blog. (The blog is one of the default feeds in Evergreen.)

To Do

Again — it’s barely usable at this point. Not even that. It’s not beta — it’s not even alpha. It’s at 1.0d11 — the “d” stands for “development“ version.

What remains to be done is pretty much obvious. Tons of stuff. It doesn’t even have an app icon yet.

However, a few notes about the future: