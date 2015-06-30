Evergreen
Evergreen is an open source, productivity-style feed reader for Macs.
It’s at a very early stage — we use it, but we don’t expect other people to use it yet.
Nevertheless, you can:
Report bugs and make feature requests
Also note: Evergreen has its own blog. (The blog is one of the default feeds in Evergreen.)
To Do
Again — it’s barely usable at this point. Not even that. It’s not beta — it’s not even alpha. It’s at 1.0d11 — the “d” stands for “development“ version.
What remains to be done is pretty much obvious. Tons of stuff. It doesn’t even have an app icon yet.
However, a few notes about the future:
- We don’t plan on doing an iOS version ever. We might change our minds, but we doubt it.
- We don’t plan on making a for-pay version ever, either. We might change our minds, but it’s massively unlikely. This app is written for love, not money.
- Future versions will add syncing via existing services (such as FeedBin, Feedly, Feed Wrangler, and others), though we make no promises about which ones and when. (This means that, some time in the future, you could use Evergreen on your Mac and Unread, Reeder, or other feed reader on your iPhone and iPad.)
- You’re free to use the code and make your own feed reader, even on iOS. It’s MIT-licensed. Just call it something besides Evergreen.